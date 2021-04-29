Colin Cowherd: Is Aaron Rodgers done in Green Bay? | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Is Aaron Rodgers done in Green Bay? | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor discuss reports that teams are calling the Green Bay Packers about a trade for their veteran QB Aaron Rodgers. Colin makes the point that the Packers should absolutely take those calls. "Nothing against Aaron Rodgers, but you gotta pivot!"

