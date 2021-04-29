Sunny Edwards faces veteran Moruti Mthalane for the IBF flyweight title at York Hall on Friday night looking to become Britain's newest world championFull Article
Sunny Edwards out to prove he isn't all bark and take title from Moruti Mthalane
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sunny Edwards beats Moruti Mthalane to land shock IBF world flyweight title win
Britain's Sunny Edwards is the new IBF world flyweight champion after a superb win over South Africa's Moruti Mthalane.
BBC Sport
Classy Edwards wins shock world title to follow in brother's footsteps
Britain's Sunny Edwards is the new IBF world flyweight champion after a superb win over South Africa's Moruti Mthalane.
BBC News