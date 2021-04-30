Bengals make history by selecting LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick in NFL Draft
Published
The Cincinnati Bengals selected wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Published
The Cincinnati Bengals selected wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the No. 5 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday on WCPO at 8 pm and the Cincinnati Bengals have the number five overall pick. It's a great..
The Bengals could reunite Chase with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow