Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz may be biased, but he explained why he thinks the Penei Sewell selection gives Detroit a 'foundational piece.'Full Article
Lions get ‘a steal’ with OT Penei Sewell with No. 7 overall pick
FOX Sports0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2021 NFL Draft selections, grades: Lions earn a 'B+' for taking Penei Sewell with No. 7 overall pick
Here's what you need to know about the Oregon offensive tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
CBS Sports