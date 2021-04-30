QB Trey Lance’s college coach, Matt Entz, provides insight on 49ers’ No. 3 overall pick

Coach Matt Entz reacts to Trey Lance going to the San Francisco 49ers in the No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Entz is the head coach at North Dakota State University where Lance played for his college career.

