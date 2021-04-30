Philadelphia Eagles trade up in the first round, draft Alabama WR DeVonta Smith at No. 10
Published
The Eagles traded up two spots with division rival Dallas Cowboys to select Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith with the 10th pick.
Published
The Eagles traded up two spots with division rival Dallas Cowboys to select Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith with the 10th pick.
The Philadelphia Eagles select Devonta Smith with the 10th pick of the NFL Draft
Presented by Straight Talk Wireless | Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' started cutting grass in the sixth grade. Now..
The Lions can't pass on the Alabama wideout in the first round