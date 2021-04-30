"I do better when I don`t stress myself out and tell myself that I have to win a tournament. But it`s really hard to fight that feeling when you really want something."Full Article
Refreshed Naomi Osaka hoping to conquer clay
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Naomi Osaka stunned in Round 2 at Madrid
Mid-Day
Playing her first clay-court event since the 2019 French Open, Osaka beat compatriot Misaki Doi in the first round, but she came..
More coverage
News24.com | Osaka enjoys winning start in bid to end clay court jinx
Japan's Naomi Osaka began her bid to capture a first clay court title with a 7-5, 6-2 win over compatriot Misaki Doi in the opening..
News24
Refreshed Osaka hoping to conquer clay court problems in Madrid
Naomi Osaka has said she needed a break from tennis ahead of the start of the Madrid Open this week, when the world number two will..
Japan Today