Tevor Lawrence to the Jaguars? Penei Sewell to the Lions? Trey Lance to the 49ers? Justin Fields to the Bears? The Watch Party crew takes a closer look at the first round of the draft to pick a winner from day 1.Full Article
Which first round pick was the best from the NFL Draft?
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
23ABC Sports: First round of the 2021 NFL Draft; Renegade football team prepares for final scrimmage
23ABC News | Bakersfield
Raiders executive Mark Badain discusses fans at Allegiant Stadium
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
More coverage
Inside the Raiderettes locker room
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
A look inside the Raiderettes locker room.
Las Vegas prepares to host NFL Draft 2022
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Las Vegas football fans react to NFL Draft Day 1
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Broncos coach Vic Fangio and GM George Paton hold press conference after first round pick
7News - The Denver Channel