Manchester United have ‘ALREADY WON’ Europa League as Arsenal and Villarreal ‘can’t stop juggernaut’ and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes critics eat their words
Manchester United have been prematurely crowned as Europa League champions by talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein following Thursday night’s events. The Red Devils delivered a sensational display to beat Roma 6-2 and only a second-leg miracle will stop Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men reaching the final. In the other semi-final, ten-man Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by former […]Full Article