Shannon Sharpe: 49ers drafting Trey Lance is better than Mac Jones to Patriots | UNDISPUTED

Finally we got to see the San Francisco 49ers draft Trey Lance third overall last night. Reports were that the organization was split between Mac Jones and Lance but the North Dakota State quarterback ended up winning over San Francisco. Then, Mac Jones fell all the way down to 15 right into Bill Belichick’s lap. In a Zoom call with reporters, Jones said that the New England Patriots had been the team he secretly wanted to be drafted by. Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe made the better draft pick: San Francisco or New England?