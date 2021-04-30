Seattle Kraken officially become 32nd NHL team
Published
The Seattle Kraken are free to make trades and sign players after making their final expansion payment to the NHL.Full Article
Published
The Seattle Kraken are free to make trades and sign players after making their final expansion payment to the NHL.Full Article
The owners of the Seattle Kraken made a final expansion payment of $650 million to officially become the NHL's 32nd franchise. The..
The owners of the Seattle bar are concerned the new team watering hole will "ruin The Kraken Bar and its near decade-old, cherished..