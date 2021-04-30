Colin Cowherd breaks down why the Chicago Bears is a great spot for rookie quarterback Justin Fields to land. With Matt Nagy as a head coach, and learning under Andy Dalton, Colin believes Fields could succeed in Chicago.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Justin Fields brings hope & optimism to the Chicago bears | THE HERD
