Vanessa Bryant launches 'Mambacita' clothing line to honor late daughter, Gianna
To mark what would've been her daughter Gianna's 15th birthday, Vanessa Bryant announced the launch of a clothing line that will go toward charity.
Vanessa Bryant on Friday announced the launch of a line of “Mambacita” athleisure wear in honor of her late daughter Gianna..