Leicester rescue draw at 10-man Southampton
Published
Leicester missed a chance to cement their grip on third place in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton at St Mary's on Friday. Southampton…Full Article
Published
Leicester missed a chance to cement their grip on third place in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton at St Mary's on Friday. Southampton…Full Article
How we scored the Leicester City players as they only managed a 1-1 draw against 10-man Southampton, missing a chance to move 10..
Leicester’s Champions League charge suffered a minor setback after they were forced to settle for a 1-1 Premier League draw at..