Kyle Schwarber’s two-run blast powers Nationals over Marlins, 2-1
Published
Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Washington Nationals a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.Full Article
Published
Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Washington Nationals a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.Full Article
Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals, boosted by a fine debut by..