Packers finally give Aaron Rodgers WR help in NFL draft, taking Clemson's Amari Rodgers

Packers finally give Aaron Rodgers WR help in NFL draft, taking Clemson's Amari Rodgers

USATODAY.com

Published

The Packers traded up seven spots to get QB Aaron Rodgers some help at WR, taking Clemson's Amari Rodgers with the 85th overall pick in the NFL draft.

Full Article