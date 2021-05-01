Katie Taylor is idolised by Conor McGregor but was ‘one of the best Irish players’ who loved 40-yard screamers before quitting football for boxing in 2010
Published
Katie Taylor is one of the most iconic female sports stars in the world today and is renowned for letting her fists do the talking. An Olympic Gold medallist and a two-weight world champion in the paid ranks, Taylor is the current undisputed lightweight world champion. The 34-year-old returns to the ring this Saturday night […]Full Article