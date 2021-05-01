F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

F1-Fansite

Published

F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix Race Track: Portimão Circuit Weather: dry  18.0°C Tarmac: dry  38.4°C Humidity : 42.6% Wind : 2.9 m/s W Pressure: 1005.7 bar Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas scored his 17th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Mercedes driver will start from P1 for.....check out full post »

Full Article