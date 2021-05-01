The Premier League champions missed a host of chances in their most recent pair of fixtures, forcing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to address the situation on the training groundFull Article
Klopp addresses "two things" when discussing Liverpool's rough scoring record
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
"It Was Unbelievable!" Klaus Voormann On 'John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band'
Discussing the demise of the Beatles, primal scream therapy, and those iconic sessions...
*Klaus Voormann* was there at..
Clash