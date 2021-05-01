F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix

F1-Fansite

Published

F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix Race Track: Portimão Circuit Start time: 16:00 CET | 15:00 UK | 07:00 LA | 23:00 Tokio As always there will be a lot of drivers who are happy and sad about their qualifying performance today. Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Esteaban Ocoan, Sebastian Vettel will probably by happy with.....check out full post »

Full Article