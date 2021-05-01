New Orleans Saints select Notre Dame QB Ian Book in fourth round of NFL draft
Published
Ian Book became just the second Notre Dame QB to be taken in the last 11 NFL drafts when he was selected by the Saints in Saturday's fourth round.
Published
Ian Book became just the second Notre Dame QB to be taken in the last 11 NFL drafts when he was selected by the Saints in Saturday's fourth round.
The Saints added another potential successor to Drew Brees by drafting Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book with the 133rd overall pick..
There's another QB possibly entering the competition in New Orleans