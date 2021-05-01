Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards RESULT: Russian champion defends light-heavyweight title with points win on Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker undercard, despite valiant effort from British challenger
Published
Dmitry Bivol beat Craig Richards by unanimous decision to retain his WBA light-heavyweight world title on Saturday night in Manchester. The fight was expected by many to be a simple night’s work for the champion when initially announced, but Richards put up a valiant effort. Bivol began the fight strongly and the difference in levels […]Full Article