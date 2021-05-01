Chris Eubank Jr RESULT: Son of legend trash talks opponent during fight as he wins for first time under new trainer Roy Jones Jr on Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker undercard
Published
Chris Eubank Jr returned to the ring with a unanimous decision win over Marcus Morrison on Saturday night in Manchester. The son of British legend Chris Eubank Sr trash talked his opponent at times in the bout, which was his first under new trainer Roy Jones Jr. The fight began with a quiet opening round. […]Full Article