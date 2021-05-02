Pacers deal OKC largest home loss in NBA history
Behind a franchise record 152 points, the Indiana Pacers handed the Oklahoma City Thunder the largest home loss in NBA history on Saturday, 152-95.Full Article
All-Star Domantas Sabonis had a triple double by halftime and the Pacers dealt the biggest blowout in the NBA since 2018.