Borussia Dortmund beat Holstein Kiel in the semifinals of the DFB-Pokal by 5-0, with all the goals, scored by Giovani Reyna (two), Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Jude Bellingham, coming in the first half. Nonetheless, the 2. Bundesliga side can hold their heads high as they leave the competition for the season and Dortmund prepare […]