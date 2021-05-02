Paul Pogba could inadvertently force a Manchester United team-mate out of the Old Trafford doors this summer should he agree to a bumper contract extension beyond 2022Full Article
Paul Pogba contract talks could impact David de Gea future at Man Utd
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man United to offer Pogba lucrative new deal
Manchester United are set to open talks with Paul Pogba over a lucrative new contract, which would see the French midfielder become..
SoccerNews.com