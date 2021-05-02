Manchester United supporters have stormed Old Trafford and managed to gain access to the playing surface ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on SundayFull Article
Man Utd fans storm Old Trafford and protest on pitch ahead of Liverpool match
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man Utd fans storm pitch in Glazer protest
Sky Sports UK
Manchester United supporters have broken into Old Trafford and entered the pitch as their protest against the Glazers'..
-
Man Utd: Fans protest against owners on Old Trafford pitch
BBC Local News
-
Man Utd fans protest against owners on Old Trafford pitch
BBC News
-
Man United v Liverpool: How Solskjaer, Klopp bridge the gap to Man City
SoccerNews.com
-
Man Utd fear Glazer protest will affect Liverpool game - including team coaches
Daily Star
More coverage
Man Utd fans’ Glazers protest before Liverpool clash at Old Trafford
Daily Star
Fans will demand a '50+1' ownership model as they demonstrate ahead of the Premier League showdown amid fury at the Glazers'..