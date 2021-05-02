F1 Event: Portuguese Grand Prix Race Track: Portimão Circuit Weather: dry 19.5°C Tarmac: dry 39.2°C Humidity : 37.7% Wind : 0.8 m/s NW Pressure: 1004.6 bar Lewis Hamilton won his 97th F1 race at the 2021 Portugal F1 GP today. He started from P2 and won on the Portimao circuit for the second time. It was.....check out full post »Full Article
2021 Portuguese Grand Prix Race Results
