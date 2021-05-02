Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer had his best outing of the season, going this distance while striking out nine Miami Marlins batters and allowing just one run in a 3-1 Washington win.Full Article
Max Scherzer tosses complete game, shuts down Marlins in Nationals’ 3-1 win
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Max Scherzer tosses complete game, shuts down Marlins in Nationals' 3-1 win
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer had his best outing of the season, going this distance while striking out nine Miami Marlins..
FOX Sports
Nationals' Max Scherzer throws complete game vs. Marlins before joining wife for birth of their third child
All in a day's work for Mad Max
CBS Sports