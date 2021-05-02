Max Scherzer tosses complete game, shuts down Marlins in Nationals’ 3-1 win

Max Scherzer tosses complete game, shuts down Marlins in Nationals’ 3-1 win

FOX Sports

Published

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer had his best outing of the season, going this distance while striking out nine Miami Marlins batters and allowing just one run in a 3-1 Washington win.

Full Article