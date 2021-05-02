Corey Kluber earns 100th career win as Yankees sweep Tigers, 2-0

New York Yankees start Corey Kluber was lights out on Sunday afternoon, going eight innings, striking out 10 while allowing just two hits and no runs on the way to his 100th career win, a 2-0 victory for the Bronx Bombers over the Detroit Tigers.

