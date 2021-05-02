Manchester United fans broke onto the Old Trafford pitch ahead of the Premier League clash with Liverpool as other supporters clashed with police across the cityFull Article
Police officer has face slashed from Man Utd protests and required stitches
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Man Utd game axed after anti- Glazer protests
Sky News UK Studios
An officer has had his face slashed as Manchester United anti-Glazer protests force Liverpool game to be axed.
Police face off against Man Utd protesters
Sky News UK Studios
Black Lives Matter rally happens on Las Vegas Strip
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas