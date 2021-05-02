Sam Burns claims 1st PGA title at Valspar Championship
Published
Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship.Full Article
Published
Eight times this season, Sam Burns has been atop the leaderboard after every round except the one that mattered. That changed, finally, at the Valspar Championship.Full Article
Sam Burns discusses the significance of winning the Valspar Championship and how he looks to build on his maiden PGA Tour win.