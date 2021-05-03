The Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hit a home run that would have tied the game in the 9th against the New York Mets. The ball was ruled to have hit the railing and bounced back towards the field and ruled not a home run. The Mets held on to win, 8-7.Full Article
Rhys Hoskins’ would-be game-tying homer ruled inches short as Phillies fall to Mets, 8-7
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rhys Hoskins' would-be game-tying homer ruled inches short as Phillies fall to Mets, 8-7
The Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hit a home run that would have tied the game in the 9th against the New York Mets. The ball..
FOX Sports