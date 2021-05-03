News24.com | Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera quits international cricket
Published
Former Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, ahead of a white-ball tournament against Bangladesh.Full Article
Published
Former Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, ahead of a white-ball tournament against Bangladesh.Full Article
There was no immediate comment from Perera, who has played 166 ODIs and scored 2,338 runs. He has also taken 175 ODI wickets,..