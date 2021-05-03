Pep Guardiola has fallen out with love with Sergio Aguero and ‘does not trust him in Champions League’, says Troy Deeney while Ally McCoist raves about stunning goal
Published
Pep Guardiola has ‘fallen out of love’ with Sergio Aguero and the Manchester City legend is unlikely to have any part in the team’s push for the Champions League title. That’s according to Watford striker and talkSPORT pundit Troy Deeney, who believes the manager has ‘lost trust’ in the Argentine striker. City have the chance […]Full Article