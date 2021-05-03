The Los Angeles Lakers fell 121 - 114 to the Toronto Raptors at home last night to drop to - 2 since LeBron James returned on Friday. LeBron missed the final six minutes of the game due to ankle soreness. After the game LeBron said nothing matters unless he is a hundred percent and also criticized the play-in game format for the playoffs saying whoever came up with it should be fired. The Lakers now face five straight playoff teams starting with the Denver Nuggets tonight. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers' slump.Full Article
“The Lakers are in real trouble” — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron James’ return | UNDISPUTED
