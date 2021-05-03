Colin Cowherd decides what moving off Aaron Rodgers would mean for Green Bay | THE HERD

The Green Bay Packers' decision to draft Jordan Love has caused ripple effects that have lasted for an entire year, leaving their quarterback Aaron Rodgers unsure about whether he'd like to remain on the team. If Jordan Love can play, Colin Cowherd says Green Bay should move off of Rodgers, and build their franchise to support the rookie QB.

