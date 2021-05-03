Dream coach Collen to replace Mulkey at Baylor
Published
Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen is leaving the WNBA to take over as coach of the Baylor women's basketball team, the school announced Monday.Full Article
Published
Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen is leaving the WNBA to take over as coach of the Baylor women's basketball team, the school announced Monday.Full Article
The Atlanta Dream will enter the 2021 season without a familiar face on the sidelines. Dream coach Nicki Colleen will leave to be..
Collen was the 2018 WNBA Coach of the Year and previously coached in the college ranks as an assistant for over a decade