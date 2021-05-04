Ricciardo still struggles in McLaren while Norris keeps shining

May 4 - Lando Norris is "the man of the midfield" at present, and he presents a "mammoth task" for his experienced McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo. That is the view of former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock, who has been impressed with Norris' ability to stand out amid the sport's "very competitive" midfield of 2021......check out full post »

