How Antonio Conte transformed Chelsea and Inter Milan like Jose Mourinho with forgotten men such as Romelu Lukaku – but Italian’s ‘warzone’ methods aren’t for everyone
Published
Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho famously don’t get along, which is strange because they have quite a lot in common. Both men totally transformed Chelsea and Inter Milan on their way to Premier League and Serie A titles, as Conte’s Internazionale were confirmed as champions on Sunday. What’s more, Conte and Mourinho both have similar […]Full Article