Skip Bayless: Russell Westbrook is not behind Magic Johnson among all-time point guards I UNDISPUTED

After last night's 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks called Russell Westbrook the second-best point guard in NBA history behind Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Westbrook scored 14 points, but also racked up 21 rebounds and 24 assists. Skip Bayless explains why Westbrook's 'raw numbers' aren't enough to rank him the second greatest point guard of all time.