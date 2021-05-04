Manchester City entered their first Champions League final with a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain ending many years of near misses for Pep Guardiola and the Premier League giantsFull Article
Man City reach first ever Champions League final as Pep Guardiola drought ends
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Three things Pep Guardiola got spot on as Man City reach Champions League final
Daily Star
Manchester City booked their place in their first ever Champions League final with a 4-1 win over PSG on aggregate, courtesy of a..
-
News24.com | Riyad Mahrez double takes Man City into first Champions League final
News24
-
‘Very special’ Phil Foden praised by West Ham star Declan Rice as Manchester City youngster tears PSG to shreds with electric display
talkSPORT
-
Riyad Mahrez double sends relentless Man City to first ever Champions League final
Team Talk
-
‘Outstanding’ Man City reach first ever Champions League final and make history with Paris Saint-Germain win as Di Maria ‘loses his head’
talkSPORT
More coverage
Poch: PSG ready for Man City 'battle'
Sky Sports UK
Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he is relaxed about their Champions League semi-final second leg against..
-
Man City 2-0 Paris St-Germain (4-1 on aggregate): City into first Champions League final
BBC News
-
Mbappe on the bench for Man City v PSG
SoccerNews.com
-
Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson visits Lowry Hotel where Mauricio Pochettino and PSG are staying ahead of Man City Champions League game
talkSPORT
-
Man City v Paris Saint-Germain LIVE commentary and team news: City to face Neymar and co in crucial Champions League semi-final clash tonight
talkSPORT