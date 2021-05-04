Ruben Dias ‘better than Virgil van Dijk’ and likened to brick wall as Man City defender delivers another incredible performance in Champions League semi-final win over Paris Saint-Germain
Published
Ruben Dias delivered yet another incredible performance for Man City as his side reached their first ever Champions League final. Across both legs, Dias has been imperious at the heart of the defence alongside John Stones as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate. Kylian Mbappe was kept quiet in the first leg as he […]Full Article