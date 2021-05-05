Paul Gascoigne impresses as he speaks Italian on live TVâ€¦ but then swears during Good Morning Britain interview after withdrawing from Italyâ€™s Iâ€™m a Celeb show
Published
Paul Gascoigne impressed everyone with his Italian following his stint on their version of Iâ€™m a Celeb â€“ but later accidentally swore on live TV! The England icon, more commonly known as Gazza, did an interview with Good Morning Britain after being forced to withdraw from Isola de Famosi due to a shoulder injury. It [â€¦]Full Article