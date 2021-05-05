Skip Bayless: Lonzo Ball will have a better career than LaMelo | UNDISPUTED

Lonzo Ball scored 33 Points in the New Orleans Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors last night, tying his career-high that he set just within the past week. Meanwhile, Lonzo's little brother LaMelo Ball put together another dazzling performance in his return from a wrist injury, dropping 23 Points in a win over the Detroit Pistons that kept the Charlotte Hornets in the hunt for the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Hear who Skip Bayless believes is better: LaMelo or Lonzo?