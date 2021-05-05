Drew Robinson makes Giants' Triple-A roster year after losing eye in suicide attempt
Published
Drew Robinson made the Opening Day roster of the Sacramento River Cats, the Giants' Class AAA affiliate, nearly 13 months removed from a suicide attempt.
Published
Drew Robinson made the Opening Day roster of the Sacramento River Cats, the Giants' Class AAA affiliate, nearly 13 months removed from a suicide attempt.
Robinson, who made his MLB debut in 2017, is trying to get back to the majors
Drew Robinson, who lost his right eye in a suicide attempt in 2020, has made the Opening Day roster for the San Francisco Giants'..