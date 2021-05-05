Wayne Rooney ‘wasn’t fit’ for Derby job and Manchester United icon is ‘lucky’ his side are not already relegated as Simon Jordan reiterates early warning
Published
Derby County remain in serious jeopardy of dropping out of the Championship heading into a crunch showdown with relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday on the final weekend this Saturday. Survival is in the Rams’ hands, and should they beat Darren Moore’s men on home soil they will be guaranteed of a spot in next season’s second […]Full Article