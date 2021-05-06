Ben Verlander chats with Jake and Jordan of Cespedes Family BBQ to break down Orioles pitcher John Means' no-hitter in which he came within a dropped third strike of a perfect game. In the immediate aftermath, they ponder the question: should the dropped third strike rule be changed entirely?Full Article
John Means no-hitter: Should dropped third strike rule be changed now?
