Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie records hat trick in first game since father's death
T.J. Oshie recorded a hat trick vs. the New York Rangers in his first game back in the Washington Capitals' lineup following the death of his father.
The Caps right wing collected his fourth career hat trick after father, Tim Oshie died after a battle with Alzheimer's