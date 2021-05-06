Mets earn doubleheader split with 7-2 win over Cardinals in Game 2

Mets earn doubleheader split with 7-2 win over Cardinals in Game 2

After falling 4-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader, the New York Mets rallied for a 7-2 win in the night cap to earn the split. Jonathan Villar and Tomas Nido homered in the victory.

